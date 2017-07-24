This weekend brought the first triple-digit heat to the Triangle since June of 2015.Temperatures will ease back to more typical summer levels today and the rest of this week.Today will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with enough heat and humidity to set off scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours.The weather story will be about the same for tomorrow, with enough heat and humidity to set off spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny again tomorrow.A weak upper-level disturbance will bring us more cloudiness on Wednesday, with a shower or thunderstorm around.After high temperatures in the low to middle 90s today and tomorrow, readings on Wednesday will stop just short of 90 degrees, staying in the 80s in most locations.Later in the workweek, temperatures will return to the lower 90s with partial sunshine. A thunderstorm is again possible on Friday and over the weekend.Have a great week and keep an umbrella handy.Bigweather