WEATHER

Not as Hot

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

This weekend brought the first triple-digit heat to the Triangle since June of 2015.

Temperatures will ease back to more typical summer levels today and the rest of this week.

Today will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with enough heat and humidity to set off scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours.

The weather story will be about the same for tomorrow, with enough heat and humidity to set off spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny again tomorrow.

A weak upper-level disturbance will bring us more cloudiness on Wednesday, with a shower or thunderstorm around.

After high temperatures in the low to middle 90s today and tomorrow, readings on Wednesday will stop just short of 90 degrees, staying in the 80s in most locations.

Later in the workweek, temperatures will return to the lower 90s with partial sunshine. A thunderstorm is again possible on Friday and over the weekend.

Have a great week and keep an umbrella handy.

Bigweather

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Thunderstorms cause damage in the Triangle
Sunday Scorcher: Heat advisory continues
Whale 'dances' beautifully in Great Barrier Reef
Why it's harder to cool off in humidity
More Weather
Top Stories
Thunderstorms cause damage in the Triangle
AUTHORITIES: Mom killed in Moore Co. crash, kids safe
Woman hurt when vehicle slams through wall of apartment
Teacher panhandles for her classroom's school supplies
Girl speaks out after squirrel attack
Coast Guard rescues 5 from Topsail Island
Wake County fire kills 2 pets, displaces family of 5
Police: 3 reports of sex assault at NCSU student housing
Show More
Police: 3 injured in Raleigh shooting
1 shot outside Cumberland County club
Preemie home after Mexican hospital accused of extortion
Sunday Scorcher: Heat advisory continues
Police: 8 dead in truck, 20 dire in immigrant smuggling case
More News
Top Video
Thunderstorms cause damage in the Triangle
Police: 3 injured in Raleigh shooting
Police: 3 reports of sex assault at NCSU student housing
Father won't stop searching for missing son, Cole Thomas
More Video