Morning clouds gave way to sunshine today and temperatures started their ascent once again. But it wasn't too hot with most temperatures in the mid 80s this afternoon. Some showers and storms developing to our west will travel across the region this evening, but not everyone will get wet. The showers and storms will end by 10 or 11 this evening. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.High pressure in the upper atmosphere will build eastward into North Carolina over the next few days, and that means the heat builds again as well. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low and mid 90s. Only an isolated shower or storm is possible, but most areas will stay dry.For Friday through the weekend, look for lots of blazing sun with highs in the mid 90s and the Heat Index 100-105. Most areas will stay dry, but there could be a spotty storm, especially by Sunday.Stay cool!Chris