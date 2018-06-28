WEATHER

Heating Up Again

90 degree temperatures returned to the region today and will hang around through much of next week. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. High pressure will build into central North Carolina through the weekend, which means sunny hot days and clear nights with only an isolated shower or storm each afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 90s each day, with some upper 90s possible around Fayetteville.

The Heat Index will exceed 100 and may reach 105 south and east of the Triangle by the weekend.

The hot stretch will last into the July 4 holiday, with only a few afternoon storms.

Stay cool!

Chris

