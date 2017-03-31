A front will bring the rain and thunderstorms to the Triangle this morning, and those showers will linger through the day. The SPC upgraded part of the area to slight risk overnight.A southwest breeze will pick up too, and will send temperatures into the 70s. Areas to the south like Fayetteville will warm near 80 degrees. The warmer it gets, the more likely that any afternoon thunderstorms that develop will be on the severe side with biggest threats from high winds, spotty hail, and even an isolated tornado. The main threat for severe weather will be confined to areas from I-95 on east (for the most part) in the afternoon.The cold front will move through the region early this evening ending the chance for any additional wet weather.High pressure building over the northeastern United States will extend southward into the Carolinas and this should help provide nice weather this weekend with daytime high temperatures in the middle 70s.Another storm system will move into the southern Rockies this weekend. This evolving storm system will bring us increasing clouds on Monday, and then more wet, and perhaps stormy, weather Monday night into Tuesday of next week.Dry weather returns Wednesday of next week with sunshine.Have a great weekend!Bigweather