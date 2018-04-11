WEATHER

A big warm up is on the way!

Steve Stewart 
It will really start to feel like spring in the Triangle tomorrow as highs reach the low to mid-70s!

A ridge of high pressure keeps building right on through the weekend giving us highs near 80 for a few days.

We will likely get some rain late Sunday and Sunday night.

Some isolated strong storms are also possible as the front moves through.

Back to the low to mid-60s Monday, but that only lasts for a day! It looks safe to get your planting done...likely no more freezing temperatures this season!

