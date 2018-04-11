A big warm up is on the way!

It will really start to feel like spring in the Triangle tomorrow as highs reach the low to mid-70s!A ridge of high pressure keeps building right on through the weekend giving us highs near 80 for a few days.We will likely get some rain late Sunday and Sunday night.Some isolated strong storms are also possible as the front moves through.Back to the low to mid-60s Monday, but that only lasts for a day! It looks safe to get your planting done...likely no more freezing temperatures this season!