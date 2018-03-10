WEATHER

Rain To End The Weekend

A weak upper disturbance moving through the area will lead to some hit-and-miss showers early today. Otherwise, sunshine will be rather limited. Temperatures will climb into the middle 50s.

A storm organizing over the southern Mississippi Valley later today into tonight will move east Sunday. Rain will begin to develop late tonight and continue Sunday leading to a damp, cool day. Some of the rain could be on the heavy side as well into part of Sunday night.

This storm then moves away Monday. If there is any leftover precipitation that starts Monday, it could be a little rain and wet snow, but no accumulating snow is expected.

More sunshine is likely Tuesday and Wednesday, although temperatures are likely to remain well below normal.

Have a nice weekend!

Steve Stewart

