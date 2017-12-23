A cool front will cross the Triangle tonight with clouds and a bit of rain that will linger into tomorrow morning before it shifts offshore tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will drop to more seasonal levels tomorrow, and clouds will linger in the afternoon.A fast-moving disturbance will pass by to the north tomorrow night, and this will send a reinforcing shot of chillier air into the region on Christmas Day with sunshine, clouds and a brisk wind.Trailing Canadian high pressure centers will cross the region Tuesday into Thursday with dry and chilly conditions, but also some sun each day. A storm center will move in from the west Thursday night and Friday with the chance of rain or possibly even some ice. Right now it's too early to pinpoint exactly what impacts we'll see across central North Carolina, but this is something we're watching closely.Have a great weekend!Brittany Bel