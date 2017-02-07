A weak upper-level disturbance over the Tennessee Valley and Deep South will move east and bring thickening clouds this evening then a few showers across central North Carolina later tonight into early tomorrow.As that upper-level system moves east of the region, dry more stable air will bring a more settled weather pattern with clouds giving way to some sunshine tomorrow afternoon. A surface frontal boundary supported by this upper-level feature will end up stalling just north of central North Carolina tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening.This will keep central North Carolina in a very warm air for one more day and readings will once again challenge the record-high temperature for the region.A stronger upper-level feature developing from the Great Lakes southward into the Deep South tomorrow night and Thursday will swing eastward. This will cause a storm to form along the stalled front.This storm will pass just west and north of the Triangle early Thursday morning causing a few showers. Once this storm moves north and east the cold front will move through Thursday morning and cooler and drier air will move into the region. That storm will intensify as it moves away, creating an increase in winds Thursday afternoon.High pressure building over the Dakotas into the central Plains States Wednesday night and Thursday morning. This large high pressure area will move east and support a dry and noticeably cooler weather pattern across central North Carolina on Friday. This will lead to more typical weather of early February.That high pressure area will move east of the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday and that will cause surface winds to turn more out of the south and southwest. This wind change will allow unseasonably warm air to return to central North Carolina and readings will rise 10-15 degrees above normal on Saturday and well into the 70s on Sunday. If there's a good deal of sunshine the record high of 79 F for the airport could be challenged.Another upper-level disturbance will swing southward over the Great Lakes on Sunday forcing another cold front through the Carolinas Monday afternoon of next week. The slower movement of this front might allow the atmosphere to moisten up enough to bring spotty showers across central North Carolina Monday afternoon.Have a great evening!Chris