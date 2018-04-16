WEATHER

Cooler and Breezy Today

The strong cold front that brought heavy downpours and scattered damaging winds last evening has moved off the coast this morning.

There can still be a stray shower early today in central North Carolina, especially east of the Triangle. Otherwise, we will see the return of at least intermittent sunshine along with a cool wind today. Temps top out only in the 60s and winds could gust up around 25mph.

High pressure will bring us dry weather for the rest of this week.

Temperatures will be on the cool side through tomorrow, followed by a noticeable warmup on Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures close to 80 degrees both days.

On Thursday, a weak cold front will cross our region, but there will not be much, if any, moisture associated with the front.

High pressure will build in behind this front ushering in cooler air for Friday into the start of the weekend as the weather remains dry with sunshine each day.

Have a great week!

Bigweather

