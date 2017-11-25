WEATHER

Warmer Temperatures on the Way

This week will be a dry one through at least Wednesday, though not without a couple of temperature swings. After peaking in the mid-60s today, Sunday will be cooler but with brilliant sunshine and little wind. Combined, these two days will make for a beautiful holiday weekend as people head home after Thanksgiving.

Temperatures will then hover around 60 F each afternoon, though morning lows will fall to near freezing. The sky will be clear and blue through Wednesday, making for a simple and pleasant forecast for much of the upcoming week.

The first signs of change are expected to inch into the Triangle later in the day on Thursday, when another seasonable and sunny day begins to turn cloudier and breezier.

As many will deduce on Thursday evening, a rainy end to the week is in store. It will be cooler, damp and dreary, with periods of heavy rain most likely Thursday night.

Luckily, following this small stint into annoying weather, the Carolinas will spend another several days with calm, sunny and seasonable weather. Sporting events, holiday shopping, Christmas tree shopping and other such plans for late-fall activities can go on uninterrupted.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell
