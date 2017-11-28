November looks to end on a largely tranquil note as high pressure over the region keeps any meaningful storm system from having much impact.Sunshine will be in abundance over the next few days with temperatures rising higher today and tomorrow.A weak cold front will dip into Central North Carolina late tomorrow, but with this feature starved of moisture, only a subtle increase in cloudiness is expected. Rain prospects are essentially nil.High pressure will briefly reestablish itself over the region for Thursday, but this feature will be transient with an approaching cold front due to arrive early Friday morning.Right now it appears that rainfall will be limited with this front as well, but a few locations will likely squeeze out a little rainfall.There are some question marks for Saturday, but overall the weekend appears quiet with more seasonable temperatures.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather