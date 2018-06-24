Any thunderstorms will continue to diminish this evening. It will remain quite warm tonight with temperatures only dropping into the lower 70s.The heat and humidity will persist into tomorrow with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. There is the potential for some heavier thunderstorms across the region tomorrow night. There will be a bit of a break from the heat on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the humidity won't be quite as high as well. This break will be thanks to high pressure building across the Northeast, which will bring a northeasterly flow of air into the area.The humidity will return by later in the week with another disturbance approaching the area. This disturbance will act as a focal point for spotty showers and thunderstorms later in the week as temperatures climb into the 90s.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell