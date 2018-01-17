  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
WEATHER

A timeline of the projected snowfall

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Hohmann has an updated timeline of what to expect with Wednesday's snowfall.

By
Here's what we're thinking about Wednesday's snow and the timing.

IN THE MORNING: Snow develops between 5 am. and 8 a.m. in the Triangle, light at first, then getting heavier toward mid-morning.

Around Fayetteville, Rocky Mount, Wilson, and Goldsboro, the early morning hours should be snow free.

MIDDAY: By the noon hour, moderate to heavy snow is possible in the Triangle and to the north and west in places like Pittsboro, Roxboro, and Henderson.

Some light snow should be reaching Fayetteville, but it could still be snow free southeast of Raleigh. Roads could be hazardous in the snowy areas by noon.

LATE AFTERNOON/EARLY EVENING: By 6 pm, the snow is still coming down in the Triangle, but getting lighter.

The heaviest snow has shifted toward Fayetteville, Rocky Mount, Wilson, and Goldsboro.

EVENING: By early to mid-evening, the snow is winding down across the entire region, but not before dropping 2 to 4 inches in many areas.

Snow will be lighter to the south and east where it will take longer to arrive.

READ MORE: Forecast snow totals increase; Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersnowsnow totalswinter weatherRaleighDurhamNCFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Raleigh shoppers rush to stock up on supplies
Forecast snow totals increase; Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency
Can your boss fire you for not showing up on a snowy day?
Duke Energy prepared for outages ahead of snow storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Forecast snow totals increase; Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency
Raleigh shoppers rush to stock up on supplies
Can your boss fire you for not showing up on a snowy day?
Asheboro man charged in fatal hammer attack on dog
Chapel Hill pedestrian dies after collision with vehicle
School, business closings and delays information center
Man charged after shooting prompts lockdown at Wilson hospital
Bodies of missing Durham man, unidentified woman found in Falls Lake
Show More
Duke Energy prepared for outages ahead of snow storm
Wake County Board of Education names interim superintendent
Army veteran sues VA over scalpel left in body after surgery
4 cool new bars to check out in Raleigh
Police: Man charged with DWI after drinking 'Catnip Cocktail'
More News
Top Video
Forecast snow totals increase; Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency
Raleigh shoppers rush to stock up on supplies
Can your boss fire you for not showing up on a snowy day?
How Wake County Schools determines snow plans
More Video