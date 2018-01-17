A timeline of the projected snowfall

Here's what we're thinking about Wednesday's snow and the timing.Snow develops between 5 am. and 8 a.m. in the Triangle, light at first, then getting heavier toward mid-morning.Around Fayetteville, Rocky Mount, Wilson, and Goldsboro, the early morning hours should be snow free.By the noon hour, moderate to heavy snow is possible in the Triangle and to the north and west in places like Pittsboro, Roxboro, and Henderson.Some light snow should be reaching Fayetteville, but it could still be snow free southeast of Raleigh. Roads could be hazardous in the snowy areas by noon.By 6 pm, the snow is still coming down in the Triangle, but getting lighter.The heaviest snow has shifted toward Fayetteville, Rocky Mount, Wilson, and Goldsboro.By early to mid-evening, the snow is winding down across the entire region, but not before dropping 2 to 4 inches in many areas.Snow will be lighter to the south and east where it will take longer to arrive.