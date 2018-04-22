Clouds will increase tonight and tomorrow morning followed by periods of rain tomorrow afternoon as a storm system slowly moves across the Tennessee Valley.A chilly rain will continue at varying rates tomorrow night and Tuesday as the storm center reaches the Carolinas, and some of the rain will be moderate to heavy at times. The heaviest of the rain looks to come tomorrow night into Tuesday. A general 1-2 inches of rain through Tuesday is expected with some locally higher amounts possible.A weakening cold front approaches the region on Wednesday and this will allow for a few showers around the viewing area. Some drier conditions are expected Thursday into Friday.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell