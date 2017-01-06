Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: Governor Roy Cooper and Council of State take oaths of office
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
FIRST ALERT MODE
ABC11 answers your snow storm questions at 3 p.m.
Friday, January 06, 2017 02:50PM
ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart answers your snow storm questions at 3 p.m. You can submit your questions now in the comment box below.
weather
first alert mode
