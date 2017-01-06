  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Governor Roy Cooper and Council of State take oaths of office
  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
FIRST ALERT MODE

ABC11 answers your snow storm questions at 3 p.m.

ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart answers your snow storm questions at 3 p.m. You can submit your questions now in the comment box below.

Related Topics:
weatherfirst alert mode
Load Comments
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Area stores swamped ahead of winter storm
Governor Cooper: Stay off the roads when snow arrives
Hourly forecast: When will it start snowing?
Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of snow
More Weather
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of snow
Hourly forecast: When will it start snowing?
Governor Cooper: Stay off the roads when snow arrives
School, business closings and delays information center
Gov. Roy Cooper's Inauguration Ball to be held tonight
5 dead, 8 hurt in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting
Trump on border wall: Mexico will pay us back
Show More
Teacher accused of asking teen for nude photos
Man Tries to Burglarize Spy Shop Selling Surveillance Cameras
Advocate: Black students fighting are treated differently
Woman killed in Raleigh Falls of Neuse Road crash
Leesville parents say fights happen frequently
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Area stores swamped ahead of winter storm
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for January
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
More Photos