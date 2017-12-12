WEATHER

ABC11 wants you to be winter storm ready

What winter weather the Triangle can expect to see this year (WTVD)

ABC11 wants you to be winter storm ready.

Here's what you need to know before the next winter storm hits




WATCH: Highlights from this year's Winter Weather Special

What the winter outlook is for this year and years to come.

What winter weather the Triangle can expect to see this year



Ever wonder what goes into a school's decision to close? Well, we got answers!

How schools decide whether to close down or not


Want to keep your home safe from winter storm damage? Here are some tips on how to winterize your home.

Tips on winterizing your home

BUNDLE UP! Below freezing wind chills tonight, Wednesday
Coldest wind chills of the season moving in
Winter storm survival guide
Prepare your home for winter weather
