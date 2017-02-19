After another unseasonably warm February afternoon, continued warmth is expected to continue this week. High pressure will be the dominant feature tonight just off to the northwest. This will allow a mainly clear sky with a calm wind and temperatures tonight into the low to mid 40s across the area. A weak cold front will pass by later tomorrow. High pressure towards the north will filter some cooler air into the region tomorrow night into Tuesday, but still well above average for this time of the year.An upper-air disturbance will push through late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. This disturbance can spark off a shower or two in a few spots. At this time, it looks like most of the viewing area will be dry. Noticeable difference on Wednesday will be more clouds than sun, but remaining warm.We turn our attention to a cold front associated with an area of low pressure that will be emerging from the Rockies late Thursday afternoon. The low will track towards the Great Lakes Friday night into Saturday. Ahead of this front, with a warm, southerly flow in place the warmest temperatures for the week will likely happen Thursday and Friday afternoon. There is still some model disagreement on the exact timing of the front. For now our thinking is some rainfall associated with the frontal passage will come on Saturday with drier air moving into the region for next Sunday.Have a great evening!Steve Stewart