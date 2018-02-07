A mild Wednesday is on tap today thanks to a strong, southerly flow ahead of an approaching cold front.This front is associated with a storm system that will move into the Northeast today. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will surge into the 60s despite a good deal of clouds. After a largely dry morning, the front will move through late in the day and evening, bringing several hours of rain, which may be briefly heavy for a time.In the wake of the front, drier air will move in late tonight, which will lead to a clear sky and temperatures that will fall down into the 30s. A few icy spots on raised surfaces (car windshields, step railings) can't be ruled out in some outlying areas where temperatures dip to near the freezing mark.A strong area of high pressure will build overhead tomorrow, which will help bring a good deal of sunshine. It won't be quite as warm as today, but afternoon temperatures will be around 50.A ridge in the jet stream will start to build across the Southeast heading into the weekend, which will lead to even milder weather as a flow out of the south and southwest in the upper levels helps draw warmer air into the area.At the same time, low pressure in the southern Plains will help draw moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico, which will lead to a pretty cloudy weekend overall.In addition, there will be several rounds of rain that move through from Saturday into Sunday.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather