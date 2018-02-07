WEATHER

Rain Around

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

A mild Wednesday is on tap today thanks to a strong, southerly flow ahead of an approaching cold front.

This front is associated with a storm system that will move into the Northeast today. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will surge into the 60s despite a good deal of clouds. After a largely dry morning, the front will move through late in the day and evening, bringing several hours of rain, which may be briefly heavy for a time.

In the wake of the front, drier air will move in late tonight, which will lead to a clear sky and temperatures that will fall down into the 30s. A few icy spots on raised surfaces (car windshields, step railings) can't be ruled out in some outlying areas where temperatures dip to near the freezing mark.

A strong area of high pressure will build overhead tomorrow, which will help bring a good deal of sunshine. It won't be quite as warm as today, but afternoon temperatures will be around 50.

A ridge in the jet stream will start to build across the Southeast heading into the weekend, which will lead to even milder weather as a flow out of the south and southwest in the upper levels helps draw warmer air into the area.

At the same time, low pressure in the southern Plains will help draw moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico, which will lead to a pretty cloudy weekend overall.

In addition, there will be several rounds of rain that move through from Saturday into Sunday.

Have a great Hump Day!

Bigweather

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Tsunami warning alert meant as test goes out in error
Why the Winter Olympics are always held in the Northern Hemisphere
6 more weeks of winter: Groundhog sees shadow for 104th time
Record cold expected for Super Bowl LII
More Weather
Top Stories
Driver leads deputies on high-speed chase through Durham
Family demands answers after man's death in Raleigh PD custody
I-Team: What's to blame for skyrocketing utility bills?
Wayne County woman found dead after welfare check
NC sheriff's deputy fired after arrest for bank robbery
Panthers put interim GM on leave after ex-wife's harassment claims
Chapel Hill police make arrests in armed robbery
Supreme Court blocks some redrawn NC legislative districts, but not all
Show More
WCPSS welcomes familiar face as superintendent search continues
Cumberland County Schools remove controversial sex-ed class
Pentagon says Trump ordered Washington military parade
Arrest made in case of widely shared child-porn video
Dentists warn against using charcoal for teeth whitening
More News
Top Video
Driver leads deputies on high-speed chase through Durham
Family demands answers after man's death in Raleigh PD custody
Panthers put interim GM on leave after ex-wife's harassment claims
'Hidden Figures' author appears at Fayetteville State
More Video