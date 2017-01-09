After the snow: Trash, recycling pickup info

BURLINGTON

CARY

CHAPEL HILL

DURHAM

HILLSBOROUGH

ORANGE COUNTY

WAKE FOREST

Last week, the question was: How much will it snow? This week, it's when will my trash be picked up?Here's the latest information we have from cities and counties on sanitation and other pertinent information (Listed in alphabetical order).Monday's garbage route will be collected on Tuesday, and Tuesday's routes will be collected on Wednesday.Link Transit will begin operating at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.The Citizen's Convenience Center is open under normal operating hours. Solid waste and recycling will be collected Tuesday on a delayed schedule. Tuesday yard waste collection has been cancelled this week.Leaf collection has also been cancelled this week and will resume next week on a new schedule as follows: Areas 1 and 2 will be picked up January 17-22, Area 3 will be picked up January 23-29 and Area 4 will be picked up January 30-February 5.Regular GoCary fixed route and Door-to-Door service will resume on Tuesday. Due to icy conditions, by 6 a.m. Tuesday GoCary will make a determination about Route 6 service, the Western Boulevard at Hunt Club Lane bus stop (ID #9322). Riders are encouraged to call the regional call center at (919) 485-RIDE (4533) or (919) 481-2020 for more information.All parks, recreation and cultural facilities will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Recreation and cultural arts programs for Tuesday will resume at noon. The Chinese Lantern Festival is scheduled to reopen in the evening.____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________All primary streets and streets with steep hills have been plowed; crews are starting to clear secondary streets. Public Works has anIf you're on a Tuesday collection cycle - it's been rescheduled to Thursday. Monday residential trash collection has been rescheduled to Wednesday. Recycling has been canceled for both Monday and Tuesday - with no make-up day.Buses will operate on a regular schedule, as conditions warrant, the following routes: 420 (Hillsborough Express), A, CM, CW, CPX, D, F, FCX, G, J, N, NS, NU, RU, S, T, U and V routes (detours noted above will be followed until further notice). The following routes will not operate: CCX, DX, JFX, S, HU, HS and Senior Shuttle.Curbside trash, recycling, yard waste and bulky item collections on Tuesday, January 10 have been suspended. Monday and Tuesday customers are asked to leave their carts on their curb for collection beginning on Wednesday. A decision on curbside collections for Wednesday and the remainder of this week will be made on Tuesday afternoon. The Waste Disposal and Recycling Center will remain closed on Tuesday as well. Any questions or concerns regarding solid waste collection schedule changes should be directed to Durham One Call at (919) 560-1200.Roads are expected to be slick again Monday evening and Tuesday morning, with secondary roads being dangerous Monday night, Hillsborough police advise. A number of icy roads remain throughout town. Currently, the Public Works Department plans to start plowing Tuesday around 11 a.m. or noon, when temperatures rise above freezing, and work until streets are cleared as much as possible.On Wednesday, the department plans to collect garbage from Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday routes. Any routes not collected should be serviced Thursday. Crews also will collect bulk items this week if time allows, collecting any missed items next week. No leaf collection will be provided, and priority will be given to collecting garbage and bulk items over brush.Rural curbside recycling route normally scheduled for Monday will receive service on Saturday, Jan. 14. Urban (weekly) curbside recycling for Monday will not be made up. Curbside collection services scheduled for Tuesday - both Urban and Rural routes- will be canceled and not be made up.Waste and Recycling Centers at Eubanks Road and Walnut Grove Church Road will be open Tuesday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Centers will be closed as normal on Wednesday.Road crews continue to plow the town's primary and secondary roads, while also spreading sand and salt in historically icy areas. The work will continue into Monday evening and resume Tuesday morning. Motorists are urged not to park on the street.Garbage and recycling collection services will resume Tuesday at 8 a.m. with Monday's route. The week's collection schedule will operate one day later than normal and extend into Saturday. So, for example, Monday's route will be collected Tuesday and Friday's route will be collected Saturday.Yard waste collection will resume Tuesday at 7 a.m. Crews will follow the normal collection schedule beginning with Monday's route. Collection of the Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday routes will occur throughout the remainder of the week until all routes have been completed. In order to ensure that all neighborhoods are serviced properly, Wake Forest residents are urged to leave their normal yard waste at the curb by 7 a.m. Tuesday. Please avoid placing items on or near mailboxes, utility boxes, utility poles or other fixed objects.Bulk waste pickup will proceed as scheduled on Tuesday. Due to icy road conditions, scheduled collections may take several days to complete.Waste Industries will resume commercial collection services on Tuesday but will operate on a delayed start.The swearing-in ceremony for NC Rep. Chris Malone will take place Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the town hall ground floor meeting room. The room is most easily accessed via town hall's Taylor Street entrance.