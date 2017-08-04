A cold front will move off the Appalachians early tonight and through the Raleigh area by morning. There does not seem like there is going to be a lot of rain with the front. A trough of low pressure just east of the North Carolina coast is holding the really rich moisture to the east. The front coming off the Appalachians will tend to lose some of its moisture coming into the lowlands. There certainly could be a shower or thunderstorm in a few spots, but there will probably be more that don't get rain than get rain.By Saturday, that front will be to the south and will stall. With the front to the south, we believe Saturday and Saturday night will be rain-free. Weak high pressure going by to the north during this time will bring south at least somewhat less humid air to make it feel more comfortable than it was Friday.On Sunday, the front may start to come back north. That return will lead to a shower and thunderstorm possibility, but is that shower and thunderstorm going to wait at least until afternoon or night? That seems to be the best bet, and it could just wait until night. A wave of low pressure moving along that boundary will ramp up the chance for a shower and thunderstorm for Monday and it's a day that will feature a lot of clouds. More unsettled weather is very possible Tuesday through Thursday with the daily chance for a couple of showers and thunderstorms.Tropics:The tropics in the Atlantic Basin will be heating up in activity over the next few days. There are two main areas to watch. A tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic is already trying to get better organized, and most of our models have that becoming a tropical depression then a tropical storm over the next few days. It then will be in an area for further development next week. However, this feature is a long way away from affecting any land mass. It will be until next Thursday before it can be on the same longitude as the Lesser Antilles. The second area of concern is in the southern Caribbean. Some slow development of this area of showers and thunderstorms is likely through Monday as it moves west-northwest. The earliest it could affect any land mass would be the Yucatan or Central American east coast on Tuesday. Then, depending on the model of choice, it could move into the Bay of Campeche and then threaten the east coast of Mexico next Thursday. This feature will be in an area of low wind shear and very warm waters so development to a tropical storm or more is entirely possible. There is a lot of time to watch either feature.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell