An autumn-like treat on the way!

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Still humid today, but the dew points will be dropping as the day goes on, and by tomorrow the dew points will be in the 50s! This time of year, we always talk about the dew point temperature. Remember, the dew point temperature is the temperature at which condensation occurs.

Dew points in the 70s is oppressive, 60s humid and 50 comfortable. When you sweat, the sweat evaporates, which is a cooling process.

The more moisture in the air, I.E., dew points in the 60s and 70s, evaporation doesn't work very well. The drier the air, the better evaporation works and therefore the better you feel. Enjoy it, because we warm up mid-week and turn more humid again.
