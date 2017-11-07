Brrr! Grab your coat and scarf out of the closet, because temperatures for the next several days will be well below average for this time of year.After seeing a high of 76 on Monday, the cold air starts pouring in today, and sticks around. Looking at the highs over the next 6 days, we stay well below our average high of 67 every single day. And these are the high temps, when it comes to the morning temps, it's about to get even colder.A cold front will stall near the North Carolina/South Carolina border today and get stuck. Moisture will run along it like a railroad track giving us some off & on drizzle and showers all the way through Thursday morning.That changes on Thursday when an upper level system will finally kick the moisture out. Once this happens, upper-level winds will turn more out of the west then northwest and this will push in some of Canada's finest air.Right now all the air is pooled up in Canada. Look at this morning lows from our northern friends. Single digits to below zero numbers abound!That cool air will cross the plains this week and move into our region as a very large high pressure area of dry, colder air. It will warm as it slides south, but it will still bring the coldest air of the fall season.Despite a sunny sky, readings on Friday and Saturday will be in the low to mid-50s. That's at least 10 lower than normal.We should also see widespread freeze Friday night that will put an end to the growing season for most sensitive fall crops. Here's a look at possible Saturday morning wake-up temps.This far out, those numbers may change, but they've been trending cold the past couple of days.So break out the cold gear, test the furnace (if you haven't already), make sure the CO detector is on, and throw an extra blanket on the bed. It's about to feel more like fall in North Carolina!