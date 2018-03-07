TORNADO

Are you ready for a tornado?

EMBED </>More Videos

Are you ready for a tornado? (WTVD)

By
WAKE COUTNY (WTVD) --
Everybody is encouraged to participate in Wednesday's statewide tornado drill, whether they're at school, home, or at a business.

The drill is part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, which runs until Saturday.

The Emergency Alert System will transmit the tornado drill message at 9:30 a.m.

During the drill at school, students will be instructed to duck and take cover.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

They are encouraged to go to inner hallways away from windows, preferably on the lowest level and stay out of gymnasiums, auditoriums, and cafeterias, where there is a large roof span.

If residents are home when the tornado hits, they should seek shelter. It is recommended to go to a basement.

As part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, everyone is encouraged to have an emergency plan in place and practice it.

READ MORE: Emergency kit essentials for hurricane season

March is one of the deadliest months for tornadoes in North Carolina; 30 tornadoes were recorded in the state in 2017.

ABC11 has been invited to observe students at Root Elementary School in Raleigh as they practice the tornado drill.

The National Weather Service, local broadcasters, local school systems, and North Carolina Emergency Management are involved with the drill.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathertornadosevere weathernorth carolina newsraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TORNADO
What's it like to be a storm chaser?
Chimney Rock Park, parts of Blue Ridge Parkway closed
Heavy rain, wind cause problems across Triangle, state
Fayetteville-area HS football postponed after tornado watch
More tornado
WEATHER
Winds Pick Up Late Day
Advisory canceled, but wind wreaks havoc across Triangle
Power outages reported: Here's what you need to do
How do districts decide to cancel school during a storm?
More Weather
Top Stories
Liquid asphalt truck flips over, spills load on Wake County road
NJ man who took $1,600 Uber ride while drunk seeks donations
Randolph County deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl
'Bring him back:' Missing man's family holds vigil in Durham
FL Senate passes bill approving year-round Daylight Saving Time
WATCH: Brutal attack inside Times Square subway station
Study reveals babies who look more like their dad are healthier
'Lock Our Classrooms:' Cary moms want action on school safety
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NCDOT traffic plan upsets some Fayetteville residents
Manhunt underway for Johnston County suspect who rammed deputy's vehicle
Charges dropped against Fayetteville mother who took children from grandma's house
Harnett County child sex offender caught re-entering US
More News
Top Video
Raleigh school resource officer busts a move
Forget the selfie - Durham artist creates treasured memories
Liquid asphalt truck flips over, spills load on Wake County road
'Bring him back:' Missing man's family holds vigil in Durham
More Video