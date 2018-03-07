Are you ready for a tornado?

Everybody is encouraged to participate in Wednesday's statewide tornado drill, whether they're at school, home, or at a business.The drill is part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, which runs until Saturday.The Emergency Alert System will transmit the tornado drill message at 9:30 a.m.During the drill at school, students will be instructed to duck and take cover.They are encouraged to go to inner hallways away from windows, preferably on the lowest level and stay out of gymnasiums, auditoriums, and cafeterias, where there is a large roof span.If residents are home when the tornado hits, they should seek shelter. It is recommended to go to a basement.As part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, everyone is encouraged to have an emergency plan in place and practice it.March is one of the deadliest months for tornadoes in North Carolina; 30 tornadoes were recorded in the state in 2017.ABC11 has been invited to observe students at Root Elementary School in Raleigh as they practice the tornado drill.The National Weather Service, local broadcasters, local school systems, and North Carolina Emergency Management are involved with the drill.