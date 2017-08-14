  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Charlottesville Police holds news conference on weekend violence
Astronaut demonstrates how to blow a zero gravity water bubble

NASA astronaut Jack Fischer blew a large water bubble that covered his face aboard the International Space Station. (NASA Johnson Space Center)

Even blowing bubbles in water is cooler in space.

NASA astronaut Jack Fischer showed off a cool experiment aboard the International Space Station where he blew a large water bubble that covered his face.

Fischer placed a straw inside a bottle of water. As he squeezed out the water in zero gravity, he blew in the straw, creating a huge bubble. As the bubble grew it covered his face. Fisher eventually popped the bubble, sending large droplets of water flying through the air.
