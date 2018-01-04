Heavier than expected snowfall fell across eastern and central North Carolina on Wednesday, bringing as much as 6 inches in some areas.
Snow was still falling for many eastern counties Thursday morning as the storm continued to the coast. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday for several counties including Wake, Edgecombe, Halifax, Durham, Granville, Franklin, and Vance.
Many main roads have been treated but secondary roads remain snow-covered and treacherous. Durham County Sheriff's office took to social media to remind people: "Best advice: delay your morning commute."
The Durham Police Department has responded to 28 weather-related crashed since 8 p.m Wednesday. No injuries have been reported.
By 10:30 Thursday, the NC State Highway Patrol responded to more than 1,000 calls, 700 of which were related to collisions.
On Wednesday, Cooper issued a State of Emergency for parts of that state that were impacted the most by the storm.
The timing of the storm was nearly perfect, but the snow fell much farther west than any model ever depicted, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said.
By morning, Pinehurst saw some of the biggest snowfall with 6 inches in many places. Sanford saw 3.3 inches of snow. Hillsborough and Clayton recorded about 1.5 inches.
In Durham and Orange counties, totals of 1 to 1.5 inches were recorded in some spots.
In Hillsborough, police said power lines were down on Eno Street in the western part of town.
The weather service office in Raleigh said Wednesday it was receiving reports of 3 inches or more of snow in areas southeast of the city.
Current state of the secondary roads in Wake County this morning. Get the latest updates here: https://t.co/1S7f8sTKkd pic.twitter.com/PhNYu8vyLz— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) January 4, 2018
Accumulations between 2 inches and 4 inches led to hazardous travel conditions in the areas including Moore, Lee, Harnett, Scotland, Hoke, and Cumberland counties.
The Raleigh area was one of the last places to see snowfall but road crews are preparing for expected messy conditions in the morning.
Icy and snow-covered roads greeted drivers Thursday morning, causing city officials across the state to urge drivers to stay inside or take it slow.
With lows in the teens and highs in the 30s, the snow could linger on the ground for days, causing those treacherous driving conditions to stick around.
Breeze and bright sun should help on roads tremendously Thursday, but Meteorologist Brittany Bell said temperatures will struggle to reach above freezing.
State officials made preparations ahead of the expected winter storm and say they will continue to monitor roadways.
The Red Cross, in partnership with the State of North Carolina and counties, will open an additional shelter in preparation of winter weather. The following shelters will be available in Eastern NC:
Columbus County shelter:
Edgewood Elementary School
317 E Calhoun St.
Whiteville, NC 28472
Currituck County:
Currituck Cooperative Ext Services
120 Community Way
Barco, NC 27917
The Associated Press contributed to this report.