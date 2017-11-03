What a day we had! Sunny and skies and temperatures near 80 made for a very pleasant November day across central North Carolina. Tonight will be pleasant as well, with clouds increasing and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. A cold front will drop through the region late tonight, and usher in a much cooler air mass for Saturday. Saturday is not going to be all that nice a day--lots of clouds, a northeast breeze, and much cooler temperatures, especially from the Triangle to the north. Temperatures during the afternoon will range from the upper 50s near the Virginia border, to the low 60s in the Triangle to the low 70s in Fayetteville. There could be some patchy light rain or drizzle around, especially in the morning from RDU to the north. The Sandhills could see a bit of sun during the afternoon.The cold front will lift back to the north Sunday, and after some morning clouds, we'll see partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures returning. Highs will be in the 70s in most areas. Warm weather will continue on Monday with sunshine and temperatures back around 80 by afternoon. A strong cold front will move through by the middle of next week with some rain and much cooler weather by Wednesday.Have a great weekend!Chris