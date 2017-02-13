WEATHER

Cooler Day Today

After a weekend of record-breaking warmth, a cold front crossed Central North Carolina last evening with spotty showers.

In its wake, much cooler air will be with us today. Under mainly sunny skies, temperatures will hold in the 50s this afternoon in most places.

After readings return back down to freezing tonight, tomorrow will be another bright day with some sunshine and a pleasant afternoon high temperature in the upper 50s.

The next chance for rain will arrive on Wednesday as a storm develops along the Gulf Coast and slips northeastward.

The southern half of our region - and southern half of North Carolina, for that matter - can expect the heaviest rounds of rain as the storm moves offshore throughout the day.

Following this midweek rain, calm, and seasonable, weather will again take over from Thursday into the weekend. By Sunday afternoon, the temperature returns back into the 70s.

Have a great week!

