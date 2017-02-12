WEATHER

Temperatures Dropping

The unseasonably mild temperatures will come to an end as a cold front pushes through the viewing area early this evening. The front will pass through mainly dry, but we can not rule out an isolated shower early this evening. Along with an isolated shower there will be a few more clouds around this evening, but as we move through the overnight clouds will break and it will turn mainly clear later tonight. Winds will shift to the northwest behind the front ushering in the colder temperatures. Winds can gust to near 20-25 mph later tonight. Temperatures tomorrow will top out in the mid to upper 50s across the region. Normal high at RDU is 55 tomorrow so temperatures will be seasonable tomorrow afternoon. High pressure will build into the region tomorrow night allowing a clear sky and light winds and temperatures will fall to near freezing tomorrow night.

High pressure will shift to the east for Tuesday allowing temperatures to climb a few more degrees compared to Monday. The next opportunity for some rain will come on Wednesday. A cold front will pass through the region on Wednesday morning and an area of low pressure will emerge from the Gulf of Mexico. The low will track to the south of central North Carolina. With moisture streaming northward, some showers will develop and there can be a period of steadier rain especially for southern portions of the viewing area. Colder air will rush in behind this low and once again allowing temperatures to fall near

or slightly below the freezing mark Wednesday night. The bulk of the precip will be off to the east of the region so we are not expecting any frozen precip Wednesday night.

High pressure will then build into the region behind this system with another warm up by next weekend!

Have a great evening!

Steve Stewart

