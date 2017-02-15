WEATHER

Sunny & Cool Thursday

EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Skies will become mostly clear this evening and temperatures overnight will fall to, or just below, freezing for all but the downtown areas.

High pressure will promote cool weather tomorrow with more sunshine than clouds and high temperatures in the low 50s.

After a seasonably chilly start on Friday with temperatures again near freezing, readings will rebound as high pressure slides away to the east with sunshine, patchy clouds and highs in the low 60s. It will be even warmer on Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

A weak weather system moving in from the southwest will probably bring a little wet weather on Saturday night, but it should move away for increasing sunshine and a warm westerly breeze on Sunday with near-record high temperatures in the middle 70s.

The unseasonably warm weather is expected to carry over into early next week with the next chance for rain holding off until the latter part of next week.

Have a great evening!
Chris

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
What to do after a tornado
How to drive in dense fog
Triangle residents feel the heat in February
'Angry' octopus charges at diver
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: Man pulled gun on officers before deadly shooting
Russian spy ship 30 miles from US Navy sub base
Ex-wife: 'I didn't want my children to see me dead'
Thousands of NC bridges 'structurally deficient'
New push to find missing Wake County man
Teen 'person of interest' in fatal Durham store shooting
Puzder withdraws his nomination for labor secretary
Show More
Shooting suspect found in Chapel Hill after manhunt
NC to join national 'One Day Without Immigrants'
Sources: NCSU's Gottfried likely out, barring late surge
Burglar targeting Asian restaurants in Fayetteville
Lawsuit: Autistic student raped classmate while aide napped
More News
Top Video
Police: Man pulled gun on officers before deadly shooting
Thousands of NC bridges 'structurally deficient'
Shooting suspect found in Chapel Hill after manhunt
Teen 'person of interest' in fatal Durham store shooting
More Video