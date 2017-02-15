Skies will become mostly clear this evening and temperatures overnight will fall to, or just below, freezing for all but the downtown areas.High pressure will promote cool weather tomorrow with more sunshine than clouds and high temperatures in the low 50s.After a seasonably chilly start on Friday with temperatures again near freezing, readings will rebound as high pressure slides away to the east with sunshine, patchy clouds and highs in the low 60s. It will be even warmer on Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.A weak weather system moving in from the southwest will probably bring a little wet weather on Saturday night, but it should move away for increasing sunshine and a warm westerly breeze on Sunday with near-record high temperatures in the middle 70s.The unseasonably warm weather is expected to carry over into early next week with the next chance for rain holding off until the latter part of next week.Have a great evening!Chris