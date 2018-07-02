WEATHER

Beach lightning safety tips

EMBED </>More Videos

501 people have been killed by lightning in Florida since 1959. (AccuWeather)

Summer is a great time to enjoy the beach, but all beachgoers should be aware of lightning safety.

On June 24, 33-year-old James Barton was fatally struck by lightning at Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, Florida. AccuWeather says 501 people have been killed by lightning in Florida since 1959.

Lifeguards in Florida are equipped with sky scans that help detect lightning and are trained to watch storms on the beach.

AccuWeather says the best way to avoid lightning on the beach is to pack lightly to be able to move quickly.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherbeacheslightningstorm
WEATHER
Rain Possible on the Fourth
Heat advisory in effect for Saturday
What barbecue favorites are putting your health at risk?
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
More Weather
Top Stories
18 hospitalized after being exposed to feces at Charlotte cookout
Missing Raleigh 11-year-old boy found safe
'Total selfless act:' Man drowns while saving boy in Zebulon
Soccer team found alive after over a week trapped in Thailand cave
SC funeral home sued after woman's body found years after death
Harvey Weinstein hit with new sex assault charges
22-year-old has both legs amputated after tour boat explosion in Bahamas
Woman at center of outburst on Spirit flight shares her story
Show More
FBI: Man threatened July 4 attack at parade in Cleveland
Second drowning in 6 weeks reported at NC waterfall
Garner police officer's home destroyed by fire
Carrboro police looking for owner of lost chicken
Billboard warns against treats for Outer Banks wild horses
More News