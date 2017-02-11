Temperatures will be off to the races again today and tomorrow as high pressure that brought the recent cold air has moved away to the east.The return flow from the south around this departing high will send in warmer air today with afternoon temperatures rising up to about 70.Readings will even take a run at 80 tomorrow which will break a record. To go along with the warmer weather today and tomorrow, it will be dry with a mixture of clouds and sunshine.A large upper-level weather system swinging across the Great Lakes on Sunday will force a cold front to move through Central North Carolina on Sunday evening with some clouds and perhaps a brief shower in spots. Temperatures will come down significantly between Sunday and Monday with high temperature readings mostly no higher than the mid- to upper 50s on Monday.Weak high pressure will build in from the west with dry and cool air for Monday into Tuesday. Another storm will move into the Great Lakes on Monday night and Tuesday with a trailing cold front. This front will move southward into Central North Carolina on Tuesday night or early Wednesday.A low pressure area moving along the front from the west might bring some rain on Wednesday if the front is slow to move south. Once that low pressure area moves east, another surge of dry and cooler air will follow on Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday of next week.Have a great weekend!Steve