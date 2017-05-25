  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Finally! A Storm Free Day

The storm that has brought showers and thunderstorms the past couple of days is finally moving away tonight. Tonight turns out clear to partly cloudy, cooler and less humid. Friday will be a stellar day with a lot of sunshine, low humidity and comfortable afternoon temperatures in the low 80s.

With the wind flow turning into the southwest by Saturday a warmer, more humid air mass will arrive. We do believe there will be a few thunderstorms develop over the North Carolina mountains and also in portions of Virginia. Odds right now are that most, if not all, of these stay to the north. Sunday summer warmth and humidity will cover the area and this is the day that at least parts of the area get a shower or thunderstorm. Planning on outdoor activities? Know for now that some places will get a shower or thunderstorm but not all. Monday probably brings the best chance and the most number of showers and thunderstorms to the area as a cold front advances on the area. The best chance could be from midday through the afternoon and evening. But it shouldn't be a washout.

Have a great evening!
Chris
