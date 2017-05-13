Get ready for a sunny and warm Mother's Day. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s across central North Carolina. Midsummer heat is expected to develop next week as high temperatures approach and perhaps exceed 90 degrees mid- to late week. Plus, there will be higher humidity as well!We have not hit 90 officially at RDU this year. Here are a few stats about our first 90-degree days: Our average first 90-degree day occurs on May 10. Last year, the first 90-degree day did not occur until June 3. The latest first 90-degree day was June 27, 1983. The earliest 90-degree day was March 12, 1990.Have a great weekend, and Happy Mother's Day to all the moms!Brittany Bell