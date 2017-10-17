If you enjoyed the weather today then you're in luck because pleasant conditions will stick around through the rest of the work week.High pressure settled in across the region continues to bring clear skies and cooler temperatures. Lows early Wednesday will still be chilly. Get ready for temperatures to drop to the upper 30s and low 40s. Some rural spots, especially near the Virginia border, could even see some frost early in the morning. Right now there's a frost advisory for Mecklenburg county Virgina. Highs will reach the low 70s Wednesday afternoon.Afternoon temperatures will start to reach the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week with sunny skies.Rain chances go up during the start of next week due to a cold front.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell