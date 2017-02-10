WEATHER

Temperatures About To Surge!

EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

-High pressure has moved off the Carolina coast and lower-level winds have turned weakly out of the south southwest. Tonight will not be quite as cold as last night with a slight breeze from the southwest keeping the air mixed and with a warmer flow of air. That in turn should lead to Saturday morning lows roughly 10 degrees higher than this morning.

-Tomorrow will be much warmer with the surface flow out of the south.

The flow aloft will be mostly west to east tomorrow into Sunday helping the temps to warm significantly. Sunday will sky rocket well into the 70s. Many places around central North Carolina will experience record high temperatures Sunday afternoon.

-A large upper-level weather system swinging across the Great Lakes on Sunday will force a cold front to move through central North Carolina Sunday evening with some clouds and perhaps a brief passing shower in spots. Temperatures will come down significantly between Sunday and Monday with high temperature readings mostly no higher than the mid- to upper 50s on Monday.

-Weak high pressure will build in from the west with a dry and cool air for Monday into Tuesday. Another storm will move into the Great Lakes Monday night and Tuesday with a trailing cold front. This front will move southward into central North Carolina Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

A low pressure area moving along the front from the west might bring some rain on Wednesday if the front is slow to move south. Once that low pressure area moves east, another surge of dry and cooler air will follow Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday of next week.

Have a great weekend!
Chris

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
'Angry' octopus charges at diver
Northern snow storm grounds dozens of RDU flights
Astronomical events in 2017 you don't want to miss
How to prepare for a snowstorm
More Weather
Top Stories
Girl, 4, fatally struck after falling out of mom's SUV
Opinion: Travel bans, Judaism has seen this before
Child porn suspect: 'Not like I was murdering someone'
NC contractor accused of not completing paid jobs
Police: Mom used children in door-to-door 'cookie scam'
Spike in flu cases means new rules at Duke Hospitals
Judges hear arguments over restricting Cooper's powers
Show More
Bill to end concealed-carry permits gains steam
Nonprofit honoring Chapel Hill murder victims opens
College Republicans sorry for Hitler-themed Valentine's
Girl stabbed 11 times visits officers who saved her on Staten Island
Fire destroys Granville County home, family injured
More News
Top Video
Fire destroys Granville County home, family injured
Must-see video: Sasquatch spotted in snow storm!
Wish granted! Cancer patient attends Duke vs. UNC game
Fire burns at Durham warehouse, equipment damaged
More Video