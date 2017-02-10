-High pressure has moved off the Carolina coast and lower-level winds have turned weakly out of the south southwest. Tonight will not be quite as cold as last night with a slight breeze from the southwest keeping the air mixed and with a warmer flow of air. That in turn should lead to Saturday morning lows roughly 10 degrees higher than this morning.-Tomorrow will be much warmer with the surface flow out of the south.The flow aloft will be mostly west to east tomorrow into Sunday helping the temps to warm significantly. Sunday will sky rocket well into the 70s. Many places around central North Carolina will experience record high temperatures Sunday afternoon.-A large upper-level weather system swinging across the Great Lakes on Sunday will force a cold front to move through central North Carolina Sunday evening with some clouds and perhaps a brief passing shower in spots. Temperatures will come down significantly between Sunday and Monday with high temperature readings mostly no higher than the mid- to upper 50s on Monday.-Weak high pressure will build in from the west with a dry and cool air for Monday into Tuesday. Another storm will move into the Great Lakes Monday night and Tuesday with a trailing cold front. This front will move southward into central North Carolina Tuesday night or early Wednesday.A low pressure area moving along the front from the west might bring some rain on Wednesday if the front is slow to move south. Once that low pressure area moves east, another surge of dry and cooler air will follow Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday of next week.Have a great weekend!Chris