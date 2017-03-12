  • BREAKING NEWS Live Now: NCCU learns where the team is headed for the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday
That's the kind of snow that doesn't cause too many problems! Most areas a dusting to a quarter inch this morning, sunny skies and temps in the 40s melted it all! Now an upper level disturbance shifting east of the area and some surface high pressure developing behind it allowing for some clearing this afternoon and a clear and cold night is coming up tonight.
On Monday, two storms will approach, one from the west and one from the south and will eventually form a powerful nor'easter up the East Coast. It will not be fully develop yet as it crosses our region but there will be some impacts. Clouds will move in quickly tomorrow with rain breaking out during the afternoon and continuing into the nighttime ours. With dew points likely in the 20s before the rain moves in, temperatures will likely be

stuck in the middle 40s when the rain falls.

Looks like the rain will come to an end around daybreak Tuesday as the storm center pulls away to the northeast. Think clearing will be a bit limited for a time however because despite a downsloping northwest flow kicking in, a pretty strong upper trough will be over the region and that will fight to keep more clouds around. In fact there could even be a few extra showers Tuesday afternoon and evening. The upper trough axis will shift just east of the area for Wednesday and Thursday. This will keep a northwest flow aloft over the area along with a northwest surface flow so it will be brisk and unseasonably cold despite some sunshine each day. Nights will be especially cold bottoming out well down in the 30s and even challenging at least one record (Wednesday night).

Have a good evening!

Steve Stewart

