No risk from @NWSSPC today, but Saturday the ol' marginal risk returns for just about entire state. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/0xpgJJA4qE — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 7, 2017

It was a typically hot and humid day across central North Carolina with sunshine and highs in the low and mid 90s, although areas near the Virginia border stayed in the 80s. After a spotty shower this evening, skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the low and mid 70s.Saturday morning will mostly rain free, but a thunderstorm will roll through in the late afternoon or evening and severe weather cannot be ruled out. The SPC has the entire area again under a marginal risk for severe storms with the biggest threat from damaging winds.This front will stall near the area Sunday. Slightly cooler and less humid air will move in. Temps will be in the upper 80s instead of the lower 90s.High pressure into early next week will bring comfortable weather by July standards. High temperatures will be back down into the upper 80s and the humidity levels will be somewhat low. More opportunities for showers and thunderstorms return as early as Tuesday.Have a great weekend!Chris