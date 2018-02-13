WEATHER

A Mild Valentine's Day

Highs dropped to the 40s across central North Carolina Tuesday, but temperatures will start to warm above average Wednesday. Lows tonight will once again dip to the 30s.

South winds will drive in warmer air Wednesday on the back side of a high pressure system. Most of the day will be dry and mild with highs near 60 degrees. A disturbance moves through Wednesday night, and that could squeeze out a few isolated showers.

Winds out of the south will continue to warm things up on Thursday and Friday. Highs will run well above average reaching the low to mid 70s.

Rain chances will go up as well by the end of the work week due to an approaching cold front. That front will slowly push into the state so we could see rain again on Saturday. There's some uncertainty regarding how fast or slow that front will move through. A slower passage would keep rain in the forecast through Monday.
Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell

