Last night was a very cold night with several places just outside of the Triangle reporting low temperatures in the upper teens last night. RDU dropped to 24.Despite a bright and sunny day temperatures have only managed to rebound into the middle to upper 40s in most places.High pressure is over the Southeast U.S. and will remain over or near central North Carolina tonight. So another very cold night is expected with most places dropping into the low to middle 20s. The surface high pressure area will move east and south away from central North Carolina tomorrow and temperatures will respond to the fading cold air and top out about 10 degrees higher than what the region has experienced this afternoon.Meanwhile a storm has redeveloped over southern most Saskatchewan with a trailing cold front extending southward in the Lee of the Rockies.This storm will move eastward with the cold front in tow. This front will reach the Appalachians Saturday morning and then move through central North Carolina later Saturday afternoon or evening. Ahead of this front warm moist air will increase causing more clouds to develop over central North Carolina late tomorrow and tomorrow night then a few hit-and-miss showers will show up across the region late tomorrow night. Some off and on rain is then expected during the day Saturday.Once the cold front moves through by Saturday evening drier air will follow and bring a more settled weather pattern Saturday evening.A large area of high pressure expanding southward into the northern Plains States on Saturday will expand south and east Saturday night and Sunday. This high will help bring dry seasonably cooler weather for Sunday and Sunday night. That surface high will move south and east as another fast-moving storm and front approach from the west on Monday.This next weather system will impact the Carolinas Tuesday of next week. There should be enough moisture to support at least a few showers on Tuesday.In the wake of Tuesday's system dry more stable air will move into the region. Surface high pressure building in from the Plains States appears to be stronger than the high pressure area moving into the region Saturday night and Sunday. If that continues to be the case then we should see a strong surge of colder air behind Tuesday's frontal system. That means much cooler readings are expected for Wednesday and Thursday of next week. However, the air mass coming down later next week does not look nearly as cold as the one currently in place over the Carolinas.