Cold Again Tonight
We're still in the deep freeze! After morning lows from 0-14, it only warmed into the upper 20s and low 30s today, about twenty degrees below normal. The 9 degree low at RDU this morning was not a record though--that was 0 set in 1970.

Tonight will be cold again, but not as cold as last night as readings bottom out in mid to upper teens.

High pressure will slowly work eastward early this week, leading to a big warm up through the week.

Readings go back above normal Wednesday. We'll see middle 40s tomorrow afternoon and upper 50s on Wednesday.

On Thursday and Friday, temperatures will soar into the upper 60s, maybe 70 or higher in some spots on Friday.

All fronts will be held to the north and west by a big building ridge aloft over Georgia and the western Atlantic. That will keep us free of any precipitation through the end of the week.

Finally, over the weekend, a frontal system will dive southward with some rain and cooler air.

Have a great night--stay warm!

Chris

weather
