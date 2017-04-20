WEATHER

Big Weather visits Scotts Ridge Elementary

EMBED </>More News Videos

Big Weather visited Scotts Ridge Elementary School (WTVD)

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Warm Thursday! More humidity brings Dense Fog Advisory
National Geographic shares images of national parks from outer space
Rare subtropical depression forms in the Atlantic
Download the ABC11/AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
Sheriff says NC man broke baby's legs and ribs
Sarah Palin visits White House with Kid Rock and Ted Nugent
Gold Star father Khizr Khan speaks at Duke University
How April 20 became a pot day
Cousin on Hernandez's death: 'Something's not right'
Bear warning in western NC after tent shredded
Show More
Recognize this gal?
Nursing home owner spent Medicaid funds on strippers
Police: Former President Obama's daughter stalked in NY
Small beer brewers losing fight to self-distribute
NOW OR NEVER: Clock is ticking for a local lotto winner
More News
Top Video
Spinning car just misses police officer
Man convicted of killing Chapel Hill woman seeks new trial
Person hurt after van overturns in Durham
Driver slams into front yard of Raleigh home
More Video