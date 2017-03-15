WEATHER

Stunning bioluminescence lights up Tasmania beaches

Stunning bioluminescence lights up Tasmania beaches (Instagram/Leanne Marshall via Storyful)

If you need a reminder on how beautiful nature can be, look no further than these stunning images taken near Rocky Cape National Park in Tasmania.

The waters of Preservation Bay were lit up by bioluminescent algae over the past few days, coloring waves an electric blue.

The bioluminescence event is caused by single-celled algae or plant plankton called Noctiluca scintillans. These algae glow bright blue during the night when disturbed by waves or currents, according to National Geographic.
