Bitter cold and treacherous secondary roads this morning

The ice-covered, dangerous streets are causing numerous crashes across the state.
Gov. Cooper announced the first death in the state as a result of the winter storm. He said a car slid off I-73 south of Asheboro in Montgomery County and a woman died in the wreck. Two other people were seriously injured, Gov. Cooper said.
The National Weather Service has extended a winter weather advisory for hazardous travel conditions through noon Tuesday.
Highway Patrol has been flooded with calls from people going out on the roads and crashing due to the extremely slick conditions. According to troopers, people see that major roads look good, so they venture out. The smaller back roads, though, are still in bad shape in most of the viewing area.
"Temperatures are still dangerously cold and many roads remain icy," said Gov. Cooper. "Please be careful and stay off the roads so our emergency and transportation crews can do their jobs to clear them."
Main roads vs secondary roads in Wake County. Main = pretty clear. Secondary= very slick/dangerous. #ABC11 #ncwx pic.twitter.com/EnFzMe1Wrq— Diane Wilson (@DWilsonABC11) January 8, 2017
More wrecks are coming in. The road conditions are not safe. pic.twitter.com/h7MZUBjccb— DurhamPoliceNC (@DurhamPoliceNC) January 8, 2017
If you find yourself out on the roads during a snow or ice storm these simple tips may prevent you from crashing off the road:
Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency for all 100 counties in North Carolina. Cooper will give an update on the state's response to the winter weather today at 4 p.m. We will air the press conference online and on-air.
Some of the major roads are clear, but most side roads across central North Carolina are iced over.
There was plenty of sunshine Sunday but the highs only reached the 20s.
Temperatures are expected to hold below freezing all day tomorrow and then thawing will begin on Tuesday. A storm system charging into the Great Lakes on Tuesday may drag a weak cold front into the Triangle by Wednesday, but this front is expected to lift back northward as a warm front on Wednesday night, bringing even warmer temperatures by Thursday.
A spectacular warm up is on tap for late week, as southerly winds push temperatures to near 70 by Friday! Until then, stay warm and safe, and don't forget your pets!
