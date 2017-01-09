  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Bitter cold and treacherous secondary roads this morning
Officials are warning people to stay off the roads due to icy conditions (WTVD)

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as the State Highway Patrol is warning drivers to stay off the roads. Temperatures are in the teens or single digits across the ABC11 viewing area this morning and while a lot of main roads are okay, many side roads are not.

The ice-covered, dangerous streets are causing numerous crashes across the state.

Gov. Cooper announced the first death in the state as a result of the winter storm. He said a car slid off I-73 south of Asheboro in Montgomery County and a woman died in the wreck. Two other people were seriously injured, Gov. Cooper said.

Gov. Cooper announced that one person has died in a car crash during the winter weather


The National Weather Service has extended a winter weather advisory for hazardous travel conditions through noon Tuesday.

Stay on top of the weather with the ABC11 News App

Highway Patrol has been flooded with calls from people going out on the roads and crashing due to the extremely slick conditions. According to troopers, people see that major roads look good, so they venture out. The smaller back roads, though, are still in bad shape in most of the viewing area.

"Temperatures are still dangerously cold and many roads remain icy," said Gov. Cooper. "Please be careful and stay off the roads so our emergency and transportation crews can do their jobs to clear them."



If you find yourself out on the roads during a snow or ice storm these simple tips may prevent you from crashing off the road:

Winter Weather Special, Part 2 has tips for driving on ice.



Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency for all 100 counties in North Carolina. Cooper will give an update on the state's response to the winter weather today at 4 p.m. We will air the press conference online and on-air.

Some of the major roads are clear, but most side roads across central North Carolina are iced over.

There was plenty of sunshine Sunday but the highs only reached the 20s.

Temperatures are expected to hold below freezing all day tomorrow and then thawing will begin on Tuesday. A storm system charging into the Great Lakes on Tuesday may drag a weak cold front into the Triangle by Wednesday, but this front is expected to lift back northward as a warm front on Wednesday night, bringing even warmer temperatures by Thursday.



The ABC11 team is monitoring the roads to show you the latest conditions. Click here for the latest road closures/information.

Time lapse camera catches the snow's arrival outside the ABC11 Durham studios.



A spectacular warm up is on tap for late week, as southerly winds push temperatures to near 70 by Friday! Until then, stay warm and safe, and don't forget your pets!

