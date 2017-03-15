Bitter cold today and tonight

We're off to a cold start to the day with a wind making it feel much colder than it already is.Arctic air will continue to filter into the Southeast today. Winds will be gusting to 30 mph, especially early today. This will put wind chill temperatures in the upper 20s. It will look pretty outside, but it will definitely be a shock to the system if you aren't dressed appropriately.An Arctic high will build slowly into the South by tomorrow. This will keep us chilly, but at least the wind will start to die down tonight. As the high finally builds overhead and just east by Friday, we will start to warm back up into normal range with the surface flow more southerly.A storm moving into British Columbia today and tonight will move gradually to the east. This system will redevelop in the lee of the northern Rockies and move east southeast across the Plains States Thursday night then through the Great Lakes on Friday. A trailing cold front from this system will move in from the west and bring chances for showers Saturday. The best chance will be earlier in the day at this point.In the wake of that cold front another dry stable air mass will move in from the west and this will bring cooler weather on Sunday. High pressure at the center of this cooler air will move off to the east of the Carolinas during early next week and a day to day warm up will occur Monday into Tuesday.A storm and cold front due to move into the Pacific Northwest later Friday and Friday night will move eastward. The cold front will move south and east into the mid Atlantic States on Tuesday and move north to south through central North Carolina late Tuesday and Tuesday night of next week with the chance for showers.Have a great day, stay warm!Steve Stewart