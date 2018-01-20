WEATHER

Black ice may still be an problem on the roads

EMBED </>More Videos

(WTVD)

Due to the low temperatures overnight, black ice may still be a problem on the roads during your Saturday morning commute.

Our ABC11 crew said the main roads in the Triangle have pretty much been cleared of snow and are relatively dry but still keep an eye out for those slick spots.

A few side streets may be a little more problematic, however, with the temperatures warming up this weekend they shouldn't be an issue much longer.

Our crew on the roads noted that the American Tobacco Trail in Durham is still pretty icy, so you may want to stay off trails if you got out for a morning run.

But as the Triad starts to thaw, there may be some good news for non-snow lovers on the horizon.

Big Weather said the rest of January should be warmer than normal, adding that we shouldn't see snow again until February.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathericy roadssnowNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Rain Chance Tuesday
The latest info on school makeup days
Now the thaw begins, 60s by Sunday
Winter warm up: When will it all melt?
More Weather
Top Stories
Raleigh Police: man who died in custody had bag in stomach
'Women's rally on Raleigh' march returns
Government shutdown: What's closed, who is affected?
Serial stowaway arrested again at Chicago's O'Hare airport
President Trump's first year: A timeline
US government shuts down; Dems, GOP blame each other
How to protect yourself from the flu
False-alarm siren at Harris Nuclear Plant causes commotion
Show More
Gov't shutdown could freeze jobs, paychecks on Fort Bragg
Man gets DUI after mistaking bank drive-thru for Taco Bell
Family: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose
What will it take to lure Amazon to the Triangle?
Firefighters respond to Durham house fire
More News
Top Video
What will it take to lure Amazon to the Triangle?
Highway Patrol urges you to clear the snow off your car
Gov't shutdown could freeze jobs, paychecks on Fort Bragg
Durham Co. Sheriff's Office gives tips on how to get out of a skid
More Video