The week will begin on a nice note. Low humidity levels and mild temps will make for a pleasant afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.High pressure will dominate the region both Monday and Tuesday, bringing ample sunshine each day.A renewed westerly flow will send the mercury upwards Wednesday with a more tropical air mass arriving. High temperatures in most places will make it into the lower 90s, paired with the humidity creeping up it will feel even warmer.Despite relatively hot conditions and an increase in moisture, thunderstorm chances are low. The best chance for anything to fire up will be to the east of I-95, and westward over the mountains and foothills. The same is true for Thursday as well.A cold front will arrive Friday, tempering the warmth and bringing the possibility of showers and thunderstorms to the region.NOTE: We have not hit 90 yet at RDU this year. Here are a few stats about our first 90 days: Our average first 90-degree day occurs on May 10. Last year, the first 90-degree day did not happen until June 3. The latest first 90-degree day was June 27, 1983. The earliest 90-degree day was March 12, 1990.Have a great week!Bigweather