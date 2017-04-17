WEATHER

Bring the umbrella! Storm chances later today

EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

I hope you all had a great Easter! It was warm in the 80s. One more very warm day with temperatures in the 80s today. A front will arrive later bringing some showers and thunderstorms into the area by late afternoon and into tonight.

The front will not be too far south tomorrow, resulting in plenty of clouds and even some showers lingering in the morning. Temperatures will be significantly cooler and in the upper 60s to lower 70s, which is now below average.

By Wednesday the front will begin to retreat northward as a warm front. This will lead to more unstable conditions across the region.

With some afternoon sunshine, this can lead to a shower or thunderstorm in a few spots. By Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be off to the races with a strong southerly flow.

Typical diurnal activity is expected in the mountains, but the Triangle will remain dry Thursday. A cold front will approach the region triggering a shower or thunderstorm Friday afternoon.

Have a great day!
Steve Stewart
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
What's with all the smoke in the Triangle?
Cliffside near beach collapses in Malibu
Costly start to the year for weather
America's biggest weather worries
More Weather
Top Stories
Police investigating stabbing at downtown Raleigh bar
Police urge man who posted video of murder to turn self in
Couple booted from United flight in Houston
Still haven't filed? Tips to help you with your taxes
Pence declares end to 'strategic patience' on N. Korea
Several injured after false reports of shooting in NY
Mother accused of abusing child on video
Show More
What's with all the smoke in the Triangle?
NC boy who died at rotating restaurant identified
Trump border wall could seal some American homes on Mexican side
Police presence cause traffic delays on I-40 W
Armed robbery reported at Durham hotel
More News
Top Video
Still haven't filed? Tips to help you with your taxes
Police investigating stabbing at downtown Raleigh bar
Police urge man who posted video of murder to turn self in
What's with all the smoke in the Triangle?
More Video