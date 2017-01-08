Brutal cold settles in - beware of dangerous black ice

Stay on top of the weather with the ABC11 News App
Temperatures across the region dipped into the teens overnight. Areas of black ice will be problematic Sunday.
Main roads vs secondary roads in Wake County. Main = pretty clear. Secondary= very slick/dangerous. #ABC11 #ncwx pic.twitter.com/EnFzMe1Wrq— Diane Wilson (@DWilsonABC11) January 8, 2017
TW Alexander between Page and Miami is a sheet of ice pic.twitter.com/R27z2LgEpB— DurhamPoliceNC (@DurhamPoliceNC) January 8, 2017
If you find yourself out on the roads during a snow or ice storm these simple tips may prevent you from crashing off the road:
Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency for all 100 counties in North Carolina. Some of the major roads are clear, but most side roads across central North Carolina are iced over.
Throughout the day Sunday, we will see temperatures climbing into the 20s, which is as high as we'll go today. There will be plenty of sunshine, but those rays won't melt the snow or ice.
Temperatures are expected to plunge to single digits overnight Sunday. Any melting of snow and ice on the roadways over the next couple of days will refreeze quickly after sunset.
The ABC11 team is monitoring the roads to show you the latest conditions.
A spectacular warm up is on tap for late week, as southerly winds push temperatures to near 70 by Friday! Until then, stay warm and safe, and don't forget your pets!
