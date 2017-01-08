  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Chopper 11 HD flying over ice-covered North Carolina
FIRST ALERT MODE

Brutal cold settles in - beware of dangerous black ice
Temperatures plunged overnight causing dangerous road conditions across the viewing area

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as snow, slush, and water refroze overnight, causing treacherous road conditions across the viewing area. The National Weather Service has extended a winter weather advisory for hazardous travel conditions through noon Tuesday.

Temperatures across the region dipped into the teens overnight. Areas of black ice will be problematic Sunday.



If you find yourself out on the roads during a snow or ice storm these simple tips may prevent you from crashing off the road:

Winter Weather Special, Part 2 has tips for driving on ice.



Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency for all 100 counties in North Carolina. Some of the major roads are clear, but most side roads across central North Carolina are iced over.

Throughout the day Sunday, we will see temperatures climbing into the 20s, which is as high as we'll go today. There will be plenty of sunshine, but those rays won't melt the snow or ice.

Temperatures are expected to plunge to single digits overnight Sunday. Any melting of snow and ice on the roadways over the next couple of days will refreeze quickly after sunset.



The ABC11 team is monitoring the roads to show you the latest conditions.

Time lapse camera catches the snow's arrival outside the ABC11 Durham studios.



A spectacular warm up is on tap for late week, as southerly winds push temperatures to near 70 by Friday! Until then, stay warm and safe, and don't forget your pets!

