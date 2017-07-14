#Heat Advisory AGAIN today with Heat Index in the triple digits. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/Lkyh1OQGg9 — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 14, 2017

The brutal heat and humidity continues to keep a grip on the weather across central North Carolina today.For a third day, a heat advisory is in effect for much of our viewing area from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.With the hot temperatures, Wake Med Hospital is seeing a spike in heat-related illnesses.Eight people were rushed to the emergency room in a 24-hour timespan. A total of 11 people have been treated in the last few days.ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says the maximum heat index temperatures were above 105 degrees Thursday and we will have similar heat and today, however, change is coming."Today, a cold front will start to move southward," he said. "This front will help touch off thunderstorms across the Triangle late this afternoon and tonight."The front will stall nearby this weekend, so it will be cooler with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Saturday will be the stormier day.Spotty severe weather in the form of damaging wind gusts cannot be ruled out late today and again Saturday afternoon, Schwenneker said. There is a marginal risk for severe weather both days. Here's today's for the northern counties.The weather pattern will gradually trend dry. It will also trend hot and humid as we get into the middle of next week.