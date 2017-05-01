Bumpy evening ahead! Risk of severe weather today

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says the morning will be dry, but activity should arrive across Central North Carolina during the afternoon.
"Damaging winds cannot be ruled out in the strongest storms in the afternoon and evening," he said.
A few showers moving thru. Severe chances this evening. Details: https://t.co/X1xcsMyGXv #NCwx pic.twitter.com/elaLMVwrUk— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) May 1, 2017
The SPC has the entire area in a slight risk for severe weather, with areas north of I-85 in an enhanced risk.
Behind tonight's storms, there will be a refreshing drop in temperatures and humidity behind the front for midweek.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms arrive later on Thursday and there's a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Friday.
Right now, next weekend will have temperatures lower than average for the first weekend of May.